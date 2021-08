انفجار در کابل + ویدیو، عکس

#Breaking:

An explosion was heard in #Kabul.

Witnesses say the blast was caused by a rocket hitting a residential house in the Gulai area of ​​Khajeh Baghra, in the 11th security district.

There are no reports of casualties in this incident yet. pic.twitter.com/80vpRjlokk

— Aśvaka - آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 29, 2021