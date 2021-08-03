در تیراندازی نزدیک ساختمان پنتاگون چندین نفر زخمی شدند

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، ساختمان وزارت دفاع آمریکا اکنون محاصره شده است و از شهروندان خواسته می شود تا از تردد در این منطقه خودداری کنند.
این حادثه در بیرون ساختمان وزارت دفاع، در کنار سکویی در ایستگاه مترو مجاور رخ داد. به دلیل این حادثه، ساختمان مسدود شده است و کارکنان اجازه خروج از ساختمان را ندارند. جزئیات این حادثه در حال بررسی است و اطلاعات مربوط به قربانیان به زودی مشخص می شود.
اداره امنیت این وزارتخانه در بیانیه ای اعلام کرد که اقدامات در رابطه با "حادثه مرکز حمل و نقل" انجام شده است.
The Pentagon Transit Center, the site of a reported shooting this morning, is outside the Pentagon itself, but on Pentagon grounds. Regular bus routes and the Metro are available from there.— Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) August 3, 2021
This map shows its location in proximity to the building: pic.twitter.com/DDJ0BxRKLV
The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming.— Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021
تمام کامنت ها
نشان دادن کامنت های جدید (0)