قربانیان حمله گروه تروریستی به شهر الباب سوریه به 17 نفر افزایش یافت

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، یک منبع آگاه محلی گفت: 17 نفر در حمله تروریستی در شهر الباب سوریه در نزدیکی مرز با ترکیه کشته شده و 54 غیرنظامی نیز زخمی شدند.
پیشتر مشخص شده بود که یک ماشین پر از مواد منفجره در شهر الباب در استان حلب منفجر شده است.
#BREAKING #ALBAB #GRAPHIC! #PKK carbomb resulting in more than 18 killed (including childeren and women) and over 40 injured civilians. This is why we need to secure the whole border, this is happening because #PKK is still roaming freely! pic.twitter.com/W1p0KwEbQB— Ermit Joku (@ErmitJ) October 6, 2020
A car exploded in #AlBab near the Al Osman Mosque. As a result of the #terrorist attack, 17 dead and over 50 wounded. pic.twitter.com/kEchkyRJAy— Faaris Umar (@FaarisUmar) October 6, 2020
▪️مصادر محلية: 21 شخصا حصيلة غير نهائية لانفجار #الباب بريف #حلب الشرقي pic.twitter.com/Sid2d7UwWN— Maan Alkhoder (@m3nati) October 6, 2020
