17:51 06 اکتبر 2020
    قربانیان حمله گروه تروریستی به شهر الباب سوریه به 17 نفر افزایش یافت

    قربانیان حمله گروه تروریستی به شهر الباب سوریه به 17 نفر افزایش یافت

    در اثر حمله تروریستی یک ماشین پر از مواد منفجره در شهر الباب سوریه در نزدیکی مرز با ترکیه 17 نفر کشته و 54 نفر زخمی شدند.

    به گزارش اسپوتنیک، یک منبع آگاه محلی گفت: 17 نفر در حمله تروریستی در شهر الباب سوریه در نزدیکی مرز با ترکیه کشته شده و 54 غیرنظامی نیز زخمی شدند.

    پیشتر مشخص شده بود که یک ماشین پر از مواد منفجره در شهر الباب در استان حلب منفجر شده است.

    فاش شدن انگیزه مظنون اصلی حمله تروریستی در نزدیکی دفتر سابق شارلی ابدو
    بازداشت مظنونین عملیات تروریستی در عربستان
    دستگیری عوامل حادثه تروریستی علیه سپاه در ایران
