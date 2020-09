دانشمندان دقیق ترین عکس ها را از خورشید گرفتند + عکس و ویدئو

"The GREGOR telescope allows scientists to resolve details as small as 50 km on the Sun, which is a tiny fraction of the solar diameter of 1.4 million km. This is as if one saw a needle on a soccer field perfectly sharp from a distance of one kilometer. "https://t.co/8vGsclDLRe https://t.co/5PX0avzdBN pic.twitter.com/UpSUm6eZ9j