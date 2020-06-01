اینستگرام: ما شما را می شنویم، می بینیم و در کنارتان هستیم

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، در پی کشته شدن یک آفریقیایی-آمریکایی تبار توسط نیروی پلیس ایالات متحده و شروع اعتراضات سراسری در این کشور اینستگرام در پستی نوشت: ما در برابر نژادپرستی ایستاده ایم. ما با جامعه سیاه خود ایستاده ایم و همه کسانی که به افتخار جورج فلوید، برونا تیلور، احمد آربری و افراد بسیار دیگری که نامشان هیچوقت فراموش نمی شود و به نام عدالت تلاش می کنند، ایستاده ایم.
#ShareBlackStories. We hear you, we see you and we are with you. We stand against racism. We stand with our Black community — and all those working toward justice in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others whose names will not be forgotten. Time and time again, we have seen that the Instagram community has the power to bring about meaningful change. The more we #ShareBlackStories, the more we raise voices that make a lasting impact. To continue that impact, @facebook is pledging $10 million to efforts committed to ending racial injustice. #BlackLivesMatter. ❤️
بارها و بارها، دیده ایم که جامعه اینستاگرام قدرت ایجاد تغییرات معنی دار را دارد. هرچه #ShareBlackStories بیشتر باشیم، صداهایی را بلند می کنیم که تأثیر ماندگاری دارند. برای ادامه این تأثیر،facebook 10 میلیون دلار در تلاش برای پایان دادن به بی عدالتی های نژادی متعهد شده است.
#BlackLivesMatter.
