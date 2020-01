سازمان ملل تعداد کشته شدگان در سوریه طی ماه های اخیر را اعلام کرد

#Syria: UN Human Rights Chief @mbachelet calls for immediate cessation of hostilities and for protection of all civilians & civilian infrastructure in north-west Syria.

🔴 From 29 April 2019 up to 15 January 2020, we have verified 1,506 civilian deaths.

