فستیوال روسی بهترین درجهان شناخته شد + ویدئو

City on #Neva once again presented #unforgettable #show to the #youth🎉Scarlet Sails #festival 2019 dedicated to #Russian #graduates & was held in #StPetersburg June 23-24!It's Known as Alye Parusa & has been around since 50s at the end of scholastic yearhttps://t.co/voMKn2OacN pic.twitter.com/IH6cYX1qTa