مهاجم به کنیسه در آلمان ، از کل عملیاتش فیلم گرفته است + تصاویر

به گزارش اسپوتنیک او به شهر هاله رفت و در آنجا به سمت قبرستان یهودی ها با نارنجک یورش برد و یک نفر را کشت. او این کار را درست زمان جشن یهودی یوم کیپور انجام داد.
The moment the attacker tries to break into the synagogue by shooting at the entrance door with his shotgun! After realising that he wouldn’t be able to break through he sweared/railed and left the scene. After this moment he headed towards the turkish restaurant.#Halle pic.twitter.com/uZWTIhXUvB— MiddleEastResearch (@research_east) October 9, 2019
او سپس به دکه ترکی رفتی و از آنجا نیز تیربار گشود و با پلیس درگیر شد.
این تروریست به خوبی مسلح شده بود و با اتومبیل به این شهر آمد. فیلم کامل او ۳۵ دقیقه طول می کشد و در پایان قتل تلفن خود را به کنار جاده پرت می کند.
این مهاجم دستگیر شده است.
Footage of the shooter in #Halle— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) October 9, 2019
The Fall of Europe. Germany 2019.
As my Jewish friends in Israel warn “treat every day like 1 September 1939” pic.twitter.com/5xYbFbxRcl
