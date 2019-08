اطلاعات خورشیدی«پارکر» به زمین رسید + عکس

On Aug 12,2018 @Delta_IV_Heavy launched the Parker Space Probe from #NASA speeding toward the Sun at a record breaking 430,000 mph. On Aug 27th it will make its 3rd close encounter mapping the Sun's solar corona & winds.@ulalaunch @torybruno @DrakeEileen @AerojetRdyne #Space pic.twitter.com/8Zs5u3MwF5