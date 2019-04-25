زیباترین زن سال به نقل از مجله مشهور آمریکایی +عکس

View this post on Instagram

Children growing up at or below the poverty line in the US have no bigger champion than @markkshriver. In my decade plus with @savethechildren, Mark has led with tireless focus and drive: building literacy, numeracy, and social emotional programs; gathering independent, unflinching data to ensure kids we serve are seeing every possible benefit—and THEN—using our successes (and empowered everyday citizens of @savethechildrenactionnetwork) to advocate for systemic support of poor kids here at home. America’s children deserve to grow up with dignity and justice for ALL! Happy Birthday, Mr. Shriver, please don’t get used to me being this nice to you. 😁 #investinkids #prompicture #illuminationgala

