واکنش ارتش آمریکا به قرار گرفتن سنتکام در فهرست تروریستی ایران + عکس

We're always watching,



U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD-43) post security while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2019.@USMC @USNavy #Deployment #50Cal pic.twitter.com/Jh8vkJEjuL