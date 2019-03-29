تهدید ترامپ به بستن کامل مرز آمریکا با مکزیک

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، دونالد ترامپ، رئیس جمهور ایالات متحده تهدید کرد مرز کشورش با مکزیک را در صورت عدم توقف مهاجرت غیرقانونی توسط دولت مکزیک خواهد بست.

ترامپ در حساب توئیتری خود نوشت: اگر مکزیک بلافاصله مهاجرت غیرقانونی به ایالات متحده که از مرز جنوبی ما صورت می‌پذیرد را متوقف نکند، من شروع به بستن مرز یا بخش وسیعی از مرز در هفته آینده خواهم نمود.

….through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

​….the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2019

​لازم به ذکر است که پاتریک شاناهان، سرپرست وزارت دفاع آمریکا پیش از این اجازه تخصیص یک میلیارد دلار برای ساخت دیوار در مرز مکزیک را صادر کرده بود