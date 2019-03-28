انتشار ویدئو حملات هوایی اسرائیل به استان حلب سوریه

#BREAKING: Aftermath of #Israel Air Force airstrike at an rocket manufacturing workshop of #IRGC at Sheikh Najar Industrial Zone in Northeast of #Aleppo International Airport. The SAM systems of #Syria Air Defense Force at the airport were targeted & kept busy during the strike! pic.twitter.com/wtktlHRMBf— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) 27 марта 2019 г.
#BREAKING: This is the latest video showing aftermath of the #Israel airstrike at the weapon workshop in Sheikh Najar industrial zone located in Northeast of the #Aleppo International Airport. The rockets in can be heard exploding due to fire! pic.twitter.com/uVxW4nLvJI— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) 27 марта 2019 г.
