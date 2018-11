تعطیلی برج ایفل به دلیل تظاهرات در پاریس

🇬🇧 Due to the demonstrations that will be taking place on the Champ-de-Mars, I will remain closed to the public on Saturday 24 November. ⚠️



To our visitors with 24 November online tickets: further information by email very soon.



▶️ Stay informed: https://t.co/7LsKivpsFK pic.twitter.com/mEwUIGPgvB