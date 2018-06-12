تابستان مریخی+عکس

به گزارش اسپوتنیک به نقل از ناسا، طبق تحقیقات جدید، مریخنورد «کریوسیتی» ناسا سطوح متان را در جو مریخ تشخیص داده و به نظر می رسد که این تجمع ها در فصل تابستان بیشتر از فصل زمستان است. اما هنوز منبع متان در آنجا مشخص نشده است.
NASA’s Curiosity rover has detected background levels of methane in the atmosphere of Mars, and these concentrations seem to go up in the summer and down in the winter, according to new research. Where the methane is coming from is still a mystery#WeAreNotAlone #Mars #Knowledge pic.twitter.com/jOAHDqcgqr— Carlos Garcia (@Manc_Marvin) 10 июня 2018 г.
مدار گرد مریخی Reconnaissance نیز تصاویری از تپه های این سیاره ثبت کرده است. قطب شمال مریخ در انبوهی از تپه های شنی محاصره شده است. در این منطقه، تپه ها در فصل زمستان با لایه ای از یخ خشک پوشیده می شوند.
This weekend in the Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium, we're telling you everything you need to know about the Summer of #Mars! The #RedPlanet won't be this close to Earth for another 17 years. https://t.co/CTDc27EX3Z pic.twitter.com/zEYI8rkJeN— LibertyScienceCenter (@LibertySciCtr) 9 июня 2018 г.
