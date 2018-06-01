پرنسس سعودی مدل مجله آمریکایی+عکس

دختر ملک عبدالله مدل مجله آمریکایی «ووگ» شد.
“In our country, there are some conservatives who fear change. For many, it’s all they have known. Personally, I support these changes with great enthusiasm.” https://t.co/xwCibPeQJ1— Vogue Arabia (@VogueArabia) 31 мая 2018 г.
جالب آن است که تصاویر «هیفاء»، دختر ملک عبدالله، شاه پیشین عربستان روی جلد نشریه مد «ووگ» آمریکا، همزمان با تشدید فشار سعودیها بر فعالان حقوق زنان منتشر شده است.
‘Vogue’ Arabia’s new cover intended to celebrate the end of the female driver ban causes controversy https://t.co/tGJnH3dVKM pic.twitter.com/ym8m2iI8wN— Mic (@mic) 31 мая 2018 г.
تمام کامنت ها
نشان دادن کامنت های جدید (0)