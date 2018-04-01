تير خوردن يك فلسطيني از پشت در نوار مرزي+ ویدیو

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، یک فلسطینی هنگامیکه داشت از نوار مرزی دور می شد به طور بی رحمانه از پشت مورد شلیک گلوله سربازان اسراییلی قرار گرفت.
در این ویدیو که در رسانه های اجتماعی معترضان فلسطینی به اشتراک گذاشته شده است، یک مرد را نشان می دهد که یک تایر لاستیکی را حمل می کند و از حصار امنیتی دور می شود ولی بعد توسط سربازان اسراییلی از پشت به صورت بی رحمانه مورد اصابت گلوله قرار می گیرد.
به گفته رسانه های فلسطینی، عبد الفتاح عابد نبی، تنها 19 سال داشت.
Disgusting and awful..— Ÿousef🇵🇸 (@Joo_Gaza) 30 марта 2018 г.
Moments of killing a Palestinian young man in cold blood by an Israeli Zionists snipers at #Gaza strip borders during the peaceful protests of #GreatReturnMarch, i was there we were protesting peacefully and Israeli were shooting directly toward us!! pic.twitter.com/h5ydVRRqhf
Another video from different position, showing the Israeli crime against a young man 19 years old, no reasons justify this horrible crime, they shoot him in his head directly without any type of mercy!!
Israel is a terrorism state. #GreatReturnMarch Free Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/bjk03cfiK2— Ÿousef🇵🇸 (@Joo_Gaza) 1 апреля 2018 г.
تمام کامنت ها
نشان دادن کامنت های جدید (0)