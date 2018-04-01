ثبت نام
14:37 01 آوریل 2018
    تیر خوردن یک فلسطینی در نوار مرزی+ ویدیو

    تير خوردن يك فلسطيني از پشت در نوار مرزي+ ویدیو

    یک فلسطینی هنگامیکه داشت از نوار مرزی دور می شد به طور بی رحمانه از پشت مورد شلیک گلوله سربازان اسراییلی قرار گرفت.

    به گزارش اسپوتنیک، یک فلسطینی هنگامیکه داشت از نوار مرزی دور می شد به طور بی رحمانه از پشت مورد شلیک گلوله سربازان اسراییلی قرار گرفت.

    در این ویدیو که در رسانه های اجتماعی معترضان فلسطینی به اشتراک گذاشته شده است، یک مرد را نشان می دهد که یک تایر لاستیکی را حمل می کند و از حصار امنیتی دور می شود ولی بعد توسط سربازان اسراییلی از پشت به صورت بی رحمانه مورد اصابت گلوله قرار می گیرد.

    به گفته رسانه های فلسطینی، عبد الفتاح عابد نبی، تنها 19 سال داشت.

    ​Another video from different position, showing the Israeli crime against a young man 19 years old, no reasons justify this horrible crime, they shoot him in his head directly without any type of mercy!!

