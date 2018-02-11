پدیده ای نادر در دریای خزر+عکس

Many aspects of the Caspian Sea are in flux: water levels rise and fall, while ice cover and algae blooms come and go as seasons change. But along the sea’s southeastern side, one feature shows up year-round. Tendrils of colorful swirling sediment can regularly be seen by our satellites in the perpetually turbid seawater. Captured here on January 9, 2018 by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on our Terra satellite, we see a stretch of coastal Turkmenistan. Part of Iran is also visible at the bottom of the image. Surface winds help mix the water and stir up bottom sediments that impart a milky color. Satellite data are key for the long-term monitoring of the Caspian. The lake stretches about 600 miles (1,000 km) from Kazakhstan to Iran, across which there is tremendous variability. Satellites measure turbidity levels across the lake, while also collecting data on salinity, temperature, water levels, and oil pollution. Credit: NASA and LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response #nasa #space #caspiansea #caspain #earth #water #lake #wind #satellite #picoftheday #turkmenistan

