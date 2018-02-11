ثبت نام
11:57 11 فوریه 2018
iraf
    پدیده ای نادر در دریای خزر

    پدیده ای نادر در دریای خزر+عکس

    © Photo/ NASA image by Norman Kuring, NASA’s Ocean Color web
    سازمان هوافضای آمریکایی ناسا عکسی را از فرآیند غیرمعمولی در دریای خزر منتشر کرده و آنرا «گردباد شیری» نامیده است.

    به گزارش اسپوتنیک به نقل از ناسا ، این عکس ها ،نهم ژانویه توسط طیف سنج مودیس از دستگاه فضایی «ترا» گرفته شده است. در این اطلاعیه آمده است ، باد بر روی سطح با آب مخلوط می شود و رسوب ها را از زیر دریا بیرون می کشد و ترکیب شیر مانندی را به ساحل می رساند.
    دانشمندان قصد دارند دلیل این پدیده را که ممکن است تاثیر منفی بر ماهیگیری داشته باشد، مشخص کنند.
    در ناسا خاطر نشان می کنند که تحلیل تصاویر ماهواره ای ، روش کلیدی برای مشاهده ی و بررسی دریای خزر است.

    Many aspects of the Caspian Sea are in flux: water levels rise and fall, while ice cover and algae blooms come and go as seasons change. But along the sea’s southeastern side, one feature shows up year-round. Tendrils of colorful swirling sediment can regularly be seen by our satellites in the perpetually turbid seawater. Captured here on January 9, 2018 by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on our Terra satellite, we see a stretch of coastal Turkmenistan. Part of Iran is also visible at the bottom of the image. Surface winds help mix the water and stir up bottom sediments that impart a milky color. Satellite data are key for the long-term monitoring of the Caspian. The lake stretches about 600 miles (1,000 km) from Kazakhstan to Iran, across which there is tremendous variability. Satellites measure turbidity levels across the lake, while also collecting data on salinity, temperature, water levels, and oil pollution. Credit: NASA and LANCE/EOSDIS Rapid Response #nasa #space #caspiansea #caspain #earth #water #lake #wind #satellite #picoftheday #turkmenistan

    A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on Feb 9, 2018 at 3:36pm PST

