حیواناتی که در معرض انقراض هستند+ عکس

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، تیم فلاچ عکاس لندنی مجموعه ای از تصاویر حیوانات در معرض انقراض را منتشر کرد.
او دوسال برای گرفتن این عکس ها وقت صرف کرد. از برخی از این گونه تنها حدود چند صد حیوان باقی مانده.
The Saiga Antelope is relatively unknown and would look right at home in the #Cantina from @starwars! They are in fact found on the Eurasian Steppe and sadly listed as Critically Endangered on the @IUCNRedList #TheLastJedi #WildlifeConservation @SaigaCA #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/ITY7GZ4mll— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 13 декабря 2017 г.
#SnowLeopard is one of the most endangered big cats, its mountain territories shrinking due to farming & climate change with an average of 4 killed every week since 08. Around 4 to 7,000 remain in the wild — #IUCNRedList: Endangered #InternationalMountainDay #MountainDay @IUCN pic.twitter.com/LWdLCfGktw— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 11 декабря 2017 г.
The Shoebill is a large stork like bird that spends its time foraging for fish in East African swampland. As a result of habitat distraction this magnificent bird is considered Vulnerable on the #IUCNRedList #Shoebill #WildlifeConservation #SaveWildlife pic.twitter.com/w4cywZc3sT— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 5 декабря 2017 г.
Common Hippopotamus | #IUCNRedList: Vulnerable | Eradicating the ivory trade will be a tall challenge. Hippo teeth are highly sought after but until the law is enforced on the ground, Hippo fortunes will continue to founder. #Conservation #Environment #Endangered pic.twitter.com/5G5yvAgcc7— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 30 ноября 2017 г.
The Philippine Eagle has the largest wing span of any eagle at 2 metres, and is only found on the Philippine islands where it is the national bird. @IUCNRedList: Critically Endangered @IUCN @PhilEagleFdn #saveourspecies #stopextinction #wildlifeconservation pic.twitter.com/KLgrrtYpC2— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 4 января 2018 г.
Local people describe the Yunnan snub-nose monkey as their ancestor, calling them ‘wild men of the mountains’. They live at a higher altitude than any primate in the dense bamboo thickets of the Henduan mountains in south-western China. @IUCNRedList: Endangered #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/49o5HMHaDx— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 3 января 2018 г.
On #NationalBirdDay here's a sneak peek at the first image of my proposed bird book. Over the next 2 years I'll be photographing everything from Chickens to Eagles! Abe is a Great Grey Owl, part of the @LondonFalconry team. Any suggestions of 'must have' birds for this book? pic.twitter.com/R9bIH0o2ru— Tim Flach (@TimFlach) 5 января 2018 г.
