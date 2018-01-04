یوزپلنگ آمریکایی در زایمان رکورد زد

به گزارش اسپوتنیک،یوز پلنگی از نژاد لئوپارد در باغ وحش سنت لوئیس آمریکا با بدنیا آوردن 8 توله رکورد دار شد. گفته شده معمولا این نژاد 3 الی 4 توله بدنیا می آورند. در طی این زایمان سه توله نر و 5 توله ماده بدنیا آمد.
Now that the “cats are out of the bag,” we are happy to share a more recent video of the eight cheetah cubs. Here they are at three weeks old with mom, Bingwa. The cheetah family is bonding in their maternity den behind the scenes, & we will keep you updated on the cubs’ progress pic.twitter.com/iQvTCwvoWC— Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) 3 января 2018 г.
تمام کامنت ها
نشان دادن کامنت های جدید (0)