دستان عجیب قهرمان قایق سواری +عکس

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، دستان الکس گریگوری، قهرمان انگلیسی 33 ساله قایق سواری جهان که پس از ثبت 11 رکورد جهانی در سفری طولانی آنها را در صفحه مجازی خود به نمایش گذاشته بود، توجه بسیاری از کاربران را به خود جلب کرده است. صفحه ی اینستاگرام او با نام alexgregorygb بیش از 13 هزار دنبال کننده دارد.
A photo of my hands after spending so long in wet gloves. The blisters were never bad on this row, but the wet and damp seeped into the skin. It's been one hell of an experience! I'm so glad I was a part of @thepolarrow but I also cannot wait to be home… #rowing #recovery #wet #freezing #hands #whitewalker #oceanrowing #gruesome #homesoon
در این تصویر می توان مشاهده نمود که دستان او پس از پارو زدن در مسافت طولانی به شکل عجیبی چروک شده و تاول زده است.
I always felt I had to concentrate hard to be ready for what was coming towards us. Every now and then we'd get a wave that we hadn't seen coming from a random direction that would shock us, but we could mostly watch and predict what was coming. Here me, Sam Vye and Tyler Carnevale are rowing in the cold rough wet conditions we encountered for many days…normally in rowing we say eyes in the boat, here it was all about eyes out of the boat!! #polarrow #oceanrowing #rowinglife #waves #wind #rough #rowing #recovery #focus #endurance #24hourdaylight #arcticadventures #arcticcircle #whitehorses
پیشتر او در مصاحبه ای در این رابطه اعلام کرده بود که تحمل امکان پذیر است ولی آب شوری که به زیر پوست نسوج می کند سوزش و درد و ناراحتی دارد.
