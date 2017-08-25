مرد 35 ساله ای که عمدا خود را پیر کرد تا ستاره اینستاگرام شود +عکس

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، پاول لادزیاک 35 ساله اهل کشور لهستان با صرف هزینه های بالا خودش را تبدیل به پیرمرد 60 ساله درآورده است.
Do you remember that photo of mine? I agree, it's so bad but it is motivation for me and you. Same as everyone I fight with my weakness. I still can remember where I started and where I am now. I'll never surrender because I don't want go back! Let's stick together team and make a deal — I motivate you and you motivate me!.
او در توضیحاتی که در این رابطه در فضای مجازی به کاربران داده است، گفته است که دلیل ایم موضوع این است که همسرش از مردهای سن بالا خوشش می آمده و اکنون به خاطر کاری که کرده است به هیچ وجه پشیمان نیست.
Everything has a beginnings… 2007……… #determination #workhard #hardwork #motivation #fitness #noexcuses #beastmode #trainhard #beast #success #fitnessgoals #fitnessmodel #musclemodel #fitspo #fitfam #bodybuilding #bodybuilder #tattoo #bodytransformation #gymtime #muscle #fitspiration #polishman #poland #metamorfoza #selfie #tattooed #gymmotivation #fit #abs
When I look on sunset I think about myself. Is my time ending? I pass life like thunder on night sky and I realize that clock won't stop. I workout everyday, take care about my health but time passes. Remember that you are only boss of your time and it depends on you what you do with your life. What would you chose — sitting in front of TV or enjoying life?
پاول در حال حاضر، مدل و مربی یک باشگاه بدنسازی بزرگ در ورشو است. او همچنین گفته است که پیشتر دخترها نگاهی به او نمی کردند ولی اکنون دختران فراوانی برای عضویت در باشگاهی که مربی آن است، سر و دست می شکنند. صفحه رسمی او در اینستاگرام اکنون حدودا 400 هزار دنبال کننده دارد.
