روش خلاقانه در چین برای دور زدن ترافیک‌ +عکس

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، تصویری در شبکه های اجتماعی منتشر شده است که نحوه رهایی چینی ها را از ترافیک توسط سرویس های خدماتی به تصویر می کشد. در کشور "چین" زمانی که افراد در ترافیک گیر می کنند می توانند با سرویس خدماتی تماس گرفته تا دو نفر به کمک آنها بشتابند. شخص اول مسئول مراقبت از خودرو می باشد و شخص دوم فرد را به مقصد می رساند.
بسیاری از کاربران از این روش خلاقانه استقبال کرده و آن را در شبکه های اجتماعی منتشر کرده اند.
کاربران بسیاری عنوان کردند که این راه حل می تواند در ترافیک های سنگین شهر "تهران" نیز کاربرد داشته باشد. بعضی از کاربران نیز معتقدند که سرویس خدماتی نیز باید مطمئن باشد تا براحتی بتوان خودروی خود را به آنها سپرد.
البته سرویس های نوین خدماتی برای رانندگان در کشور های مختلف متفاوت است. برای مثال در کشور روسیه برای آن دسته از رانندگانی که با خودرو خود به رستوران و کافه رفته و در آنجا مشروب مصرف کرده اند، سرویس راننده هوشیار وجود دارد که شخصی به جای شما پشت فرمان خودرو شما نشسته و شما را به محل سکونتتان می رساند.
