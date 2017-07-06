بنغازی آزاد شد

وی گفت: "بنغازی وارد یک دوره جدید امنیت، صلح و رفاه خواهد شد. آوارگان دوباره به منازل شان برمیگردند".
Residents of the town of Al-Rujban (174 km southwest of #Tripoli) celebrate the liberation of #Benghazi from terror groups. #Libya pic.twitter.com/CjKyDtiNmB— Alwasat Libya (@alwasatengnews) 5 июля 2017 г.
Marshal Khalifa Haftar announces the complete liberation of #Benghazi from terror groups (Arabic) #Libyahttps://t.co/JI3vhLYhYh— Alwasat Libya (@alwasatengnews) 5 июля 2017 г.
