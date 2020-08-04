تصاویر شاهدان عینی از حادثه انفجار بیروت + ویدئو

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، در فیلم های منتشر شده از دو حادثه انفجار در بیروت نشان می دهد که پس از انفجار دود سفیدی به اطراف منتشر می شود و سپس انفجاری دیگر رخ می دهد و دودی به رنگ سیاه و سرخ به سمت آسمان می رود.
کاربران شبکه های اجتماعی ویدئوهایی از این انجارها منتشر نمودند.
خبرهای اولیه از جان باختن 10 نفر در این انفجار ها خبر می دهد.
به گزارش آژانس خبری ملی لبنان ، یک انبار پیروتکنیک مرکز حادثه انفجار قدرتمند در بندر بیروت بود.
View this post on Instagram
Prayers up for the people of #Beirut, Lebanon 🇱🇧— two explosions in the capital city (near the pier) left many people wounded. Rumors of war has people frightened, but early reports claim this was an explosion caused by fireworks. I don’t believe these reports, the carnage suggests that something else is at play. I spent two years of my childhood in Beirut during the war. I have so much family there, praying that this is only an aberrant incident — but if you know anything about #Lebanon, “accidents” are cover ups for attacks. I’m skeptical, and watching events closely and speaking to family on the ground. For my followers and friends in Beirut: be safe, and keep us updated
تمام کامنت ها
نشان دادن کامنت های جدید (0)