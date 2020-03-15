وقتی یک سگ مربی ورزش می شود + ویدئو

View this post on Instagram

Helping Susan get through the week! #happywednesday • •• 🎶 Rocky Theme @tiktok • •• ••• Well it looks like I've got some company at home now with colleges going online. It all feels a bit surreal watching events get cancelled all around us. Better safe than sick, I suppose. How's everything where you all live?? • This video was shot before Gilly's elbows started hurting. She was a great high-fiver but now I don't even practice "paw" with her in case it hurts. Monday we have our CT scan so we'll have a good idea about the elbow joints and next steps. As always, thanks for all the love and support!!! My IG dog fam is the best!! ❤️❤️❤️