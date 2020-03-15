وقتی یک سگ مربی ورزش می شود + ویدئو

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، اگر چه ما می دانیم ورزش بسیار مهم است، اما گاهی اوقات، پیدا کردن انگیزه برای ورزش کردن برای بسیاری از ما دشوار است. خوشبختانه برای برخی از افراد، داشتن حیوان خانگی و ورزش کردن با او یک مزیت است.
اخیراً ، با وجود اپیدمی کرونا ویروس و تغییر بسیاری از مدارس به کلاس های آنلاین و افرادی که از خانه کار می کنند بسیاری از افراد نیز به دنبال تمرینات ورزشی در خانه خود هستند. جیلی سگ طلایی شیرین که در وست هارتفورد زندگی می کند، به صاحب خود کمک می کند تا ورزش کند.
Helping Susan get through the week! #happywednesday • •• 🎶 Rocky Theme @tiktok • •• ••• Well it looks like I’ve got some company at home now with colleges going online. It all feels a bit surreal watching events get cancelled all around us. Better safe than sick, I suppose. How’s everything where you all live?? • This video was shot before Gilly’s elbows started hurting. She was a great high-fiver but now I don’t even practice “paw” with her in case it hurts. Monday we have our CT scan so we’ll have a good idea about the elbow joints and next steps. As always, thanks for all the love and support!!! My IG dog fam is the best!! ❤️❤️❤️ • •• ••• #pupsofmarch1 #gloriousgoldens #goldenretriever #goldenretrievers #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenretrieversofinstagram #puppylove #wednesday #dog #dogs #dogsofinstagram #barked #icanteven #pawsup #ilovemydog #ilovegolden_retrievers #rocky #rockytheme #rockythemesong #myfavoritegoldens #workoutmotivation #workoutroutine #workoutbuddy #workoutbuddies #cutepuppy #cutepuppiesplanet #cutepuppiesofinstagram #puppy #igpuppies
