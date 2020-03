خون یا شیر قرمز رنگ + ویدئو

View this post on Instagram

So, we know what you're thinking... and no, one #flamingo is not bludgeoning the head of another while its offspring feeds on the blood. These flamingos are trying to feed the same chick with red crop milk. Parent flamingos produce crop milk in their digestive tracts and regurgitate it to feed their young. #WildlifeWednesday 🌎