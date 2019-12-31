کانگرویی که التماس می کند + ویدئو

به گزارش اسپوتنیک در این ویدئو، کانگوروی کودک برای شیر از انسان التماس می کند. رژیم غذایی به ویژه برای کودکان کانگرو بسیار مهم است و کانگوروی در ویدئو می داند زمان آن است که شیر خود را دریافت کنید.
هنگامی که نوبت به تغذیه می رسد ، کودک کانگورو به پاهای صاحبش می چسبد و او را نوازش می کند. با این حال ، این به هیچ وجه تعجب آور نیست زیرا صاحب کانگرو بیشتر تصیمی دارد شیر را به کودک خود بدهد نه کانگرو.
هم اکنون ساشای کوچک (نام کانگورو) توسط تیمی دلسوز در یکی از پناهگاه های حیوانات استرالیا پرورش می یابد ، جایی که "وی عشق ، انسان های مهربان و البته بطری های شیرهای گرانبهایی در اطرافش دارد".
⏳ We're counting down our favourite posts of 2019⏳ Hurry up with my milk already! 🍼 Little Sasha clearly rules the roost at @thekangaroosanctuary 🤗 This gorgeous #kangaroo joey is being hand-raised by the caring team at this @visitcentralaus sanctuary, where she receives love, cuddles and, of course, her precious milk bottles around the clock! This #wildlife haven in @ntaustralia has become famous worldwide for the wonderful work they do with rescued, injured and orphaned kangaroos. If you, like many others, would love to plan a visit here, make sure you tie it in with one of #AliceSprings many unique and quirky events, most of which you're unlikely to find anywhere else in the world! #seeaustralia #NTAustralia #KangarooSanctuaryAliceSprings #RedCentreNT #weeklyfluff
