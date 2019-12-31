کانگرویی که التماس می کند + ویدئو

View this post on Instagram

⏳ We're counting down our favourite posts of 2019⏳ Hurry up with my milk already! 🍼 Little Sasha clearly rules the roost at @thekangaroosanctuary 🤗 This gorgeous #kangaroo joey is being hand-raised by the caring team at this @visitcentralaus sanctuary, where she receives love, cuddles and, of course, her precious milk bottles around the clock! This #wildlife haven in @ntaustralia has become famous worldwide for the wonderful work they do with rescued, injured and orphaned kangaroos. If you, like many others, would love to plan a visit here, make sure you tie it in with one of #AliceSprings many unique and quirky events, most of which you're unlikely to find anywhere else in the world! #seeaustralia #NTAustralia #KangarooSanctuaryAliceSprings #RedCentreNT #weeklyfluff