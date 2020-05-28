وقتی جنگنده اف 35 اس آمریکا تقریباً از ناو هواپیمابر سقوط می کند + ویدئو

به گزارش اسپوتنیک به نقل از اینستاگرام توسط کاربر rcaf_pilot، در عنوان این ویدئو ذکر شده است که در طی چنین آزمایشاتی امکان پرواز هواپیما با حداقل توان در حال بررسی بود که این اتفاق افتاد.
در ماه مارس ، لاکهید مارتین پنجصدمین جنگنده F-35 Lightning II را به مشتری تحویل داد.
در ماه ژانویه ، این شرکت قول داده است تا سال 2024 تعداد 180 دستگاه F-35 Lightning II را هر سال تولید کند.
خانواده F-35 Lightning II از جنگنده های نسل پنجم ساخت آمریکا، از سال 2001 توسط شرکت نظامی-صنعتی آمریکایی لاکهید مارتین ساخته شده است. این هواپیما در سه نسخه: A (برای نیروی هوایی) ، B (با برخاستن کوتاه و فرود عمودی) و C (عرشه) ساخته می شود.
View this post on Instagram
Good thing we have test pilots for this! #Repost @owen.aviation.photo ・・・ Why there are test pilots 😳 #repost @cincohamilton ・・・ Something you don’t see everyday...low energy catapult launch! That sink is scary, but it was a part of the test plan. The folks at PAX River needed to find the lowest amount of energy that the catapult needed in order to safely launch an F-35C...they definitely found it! Through a smart build up and mitigation the test professionals go where others don’t. #aviation #testpilot #f35c #aviationphotography #aircraftcarrier #catapult #f35 #flightdeck #carrier #aviationdaily #avgeekphoto #fullsend #nogutsnoglory #instaavaition #comeflywithme #aviationphotography #afterburner #pilotlife #militaryaviation #aircraft #avgeek #fighter #airforce #fighterpilot #flying #fly #flight #aviation #aviationgeek #rcaf_pilot
تمام کامنت ها
نشان دادن کامنت های جدید (0)