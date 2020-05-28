وقتی جنگنده اف 35 اس آمریکا تقریباً از ناو هواپیمابر سقوط می کند + ویدئو

View this post on Instagram

Why there are test pilots 😳 Something you don't see everyday...low energy catapult launch! That sink is scary, but it was a part of the test plan. The folks at PAX River needed to find the lowest amount of energy that the catapult needed in order to safely launch an F-35C...they definitely found it! Through a smart build up and mitigation the test professionals go where others don't.