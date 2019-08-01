آتش سوزی کارخانه عظیم نفتی تگزاس +تصاویر

به گزارش اسپوتنیک به نقل از شبکهKHOU 11 News در این حادثه ۳۷ نفر زخمی شده اند.
روز چهارشنبه در کارخانه عظیم نفتی ExxonMobil آتش سوزی اتفاق افتاد.
DEVELOPING: A shelter in place order has been issued as a fire rages at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, Texas.— ABC News (@ABC) July 31, 2019
It's the latest in a series of fires in Houston area involving the petrochemical industry. https://t.co/JXh4K5ys2t pic.twitter.com/QsZsa8ARcM
بر اساس خبرها ۳۷ نفر زخمی شده و از جمله سوختگی داشته اند. خاطر نشان می شود که جراحت ها جزئی بوده و خطر مرگ آنها را تهدید نمی کند.
A large fire and possible explosions were reported at Exxon Mobil’s Baytown petrochemical and refinery complex in Texas https://t.co/PRiNohY78X— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 31, 2019
BREAKING: Explosion and fire reported at Exxon facility in Baytown just. No shelter in place reported right now. Visit https://t.co/WP7mq1Ug8E for latest updates. pic.twitter.com/ktnzh5wFbB— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) July 31, 2019
تمام کامنت ها
نشان دادن کامنت های جدید (0)