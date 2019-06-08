ترامپ ماه را بخشی از مریخ دانست

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon — We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 июня 2019 г.
این سخن رئیس جمهور آمریکا با خنده و شوخی کاربران شبکه های اجتماعی روبرو شد. یکی از آنها نوشت:"روز 7 ژوئن 2019 ماه بخشی از مریخ شد". کاربر دیگری خاطرنشان ساخت:" ما مردی را به ریاست جمهوری انتخاب کرده ایم را حتی به اندازه پسر چهار ساله ما نجوم را نمی داند".
