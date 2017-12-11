انفجار در منهتن زخمی برجای گذاشت+ تصاویر

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، پلیس نیویورک انفجار در منطقه ایستگاه حمل و نقل را تایید کرد اما فعلا جزئیاتی در خصوص این حادثه منتشر نشده است.
به گزارش سی ان ان پلیس نیویورک یک یا دو ماده منفجره در ترمینال اتوبوس در منهتن یافت و فعلا جستجو ها ادامه دارد.
چند نفر در نتیجه این انفجار زخمی شده اند
The scenes in #Manhattan right now. Remain vigilant and safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/zb5Ac4MArI— Shmuli Brown (@UniRabbi) 11 декабря 2017 г.
Explosion in New York City near the Port Authority Bus Terminal pic.twitter.com/Se399yf8GI— Richard (@Recruita) 11 декабря 2017 г.
#BREAKING: Explosion at bus terminal in Manhattan, New York City: One man arrested — cause of explsion being investigated pic.twitter.com/5I8tOlfeyr— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 11 декабря 2017 г.
#BreakingNews This is a still from our live camera in Times Square in New York. Emergency crews are responding to an explosion there. #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/C38fFWzAEc— 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) 11 декабря 2017 г.
