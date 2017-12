سفر جنجال برانگیز ایوانکا ترامپ به هندوستان +عکس

It is an honor to be in India with Prime Minister Modi to co-host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. Co-hosting #GES2017 is a symbol of the strong friendship between our two peoples, and the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations. Together, we will continue to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in our respective countries and across the globe. 🇺🇸 🇮🇳

