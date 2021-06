چگونه روش ابداعی روسی "کوکتل واکسن" اسپوتنیک وی، مورد استقبال جهان قرار گرفت

#SputnikV uses 2 different human adenoviral vectors for 2 vaccine shots to ensure that immunity to the 1st does not make the 2nd less effective. We offered @AstraZeneca to use one of our vectors so they can also have two vectors in their vaccine. AZ confirmed. https://t.co/ft4ULcD4T5

— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 11, 2020