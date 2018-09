ثبت رکوردی جدید توسط تیم ملی والیبال روسیه + ویدئو

Russia's 🇷🇺 25-6 second set over Tunisia 🇹🇳 is an all-time lowest-scoring record at the #FIVBMensWCH. Russians won 3-0 (25-19, 25-6, 25-19).



