وزیر خارجه ایران مذاکرات خود با لاوروف در مسکو را "عالی" خواند

Excellent talks in Moscow with FM Lavrov on wide range of issues of mutual interest, IBNLT Afghanistan, Caucasus, Syria, Yemen and the JCPOA.

Agreed to closely coordinate on regional & global issues, and to further enhance bilateral political, economic and cultural relations. pic.twitter.com/9nwDeN1eHU

