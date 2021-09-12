واکنش نماینده روسیه در سازمان های بین المللی به سفر گروسی به ایران

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، میخاییل اولیانوف در توئیتر خود در این رابطه اظهار نظر کرد.
وی بیان داشت: «ما از نتایج سفر آقای گروسی به تهران استقبال می کنیم. ما خواستار از برگزاری سریع مذاکرات وین برای از سرگیری برجام هستیم.»
It is important that #Iran and #IAEA agreed today that the DG will pay another visit to Tehran in the near future. We highly appreciate the readiness of the two sides to maintain constructive and mutually respectful dialogue through which they can settle all outstanding issues.— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 12, 2021
پیشتر رئیس سازمان انرژی اتمی ایران خبر داد که ایران دسترسی آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی به دوربین ها در تاسیسات هسته ای ایران را مهیا می کند.
Pleased to note that on these points Russia and #EU are like-minded. We welcome the results of Mr.Grossi’s visit to #Tehran. We call for an earliest resumption of #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA. Hope to see Mr.Mora and other colleagues at the table of negotiations soon. https://t.co/4dfjGpiJtW— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 12, 2021
همچنین اطلاع داد شد که سرگی لاوروف وزیر خارجه روسیه و حسین امیرعبداللهیان وزیر خارجه ایران درباره اوضاع حول برجام گفتگوی تلفنی داشتند.
