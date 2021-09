روسیه به هرگونه قطعنامه علیه ایران در شورای حکام آژانس رای مخالف خواهد داد

There should be no illusion. If a draft resolution on #Iran is tabled in the #IAEA Board of Governors Russia will vote against. As I tweeted yesterday there is no need for a resolution which would be not only senseless but extremely detrimental. Let’s better count on diplomacy. https://t.co/XaSzqI9HgC

— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) September 10, 2021