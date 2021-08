واکنش توییتری ظریف به عکس منتشر شده توسط سفارت روسیه در تهران

I saw an extremely inappropriate picture today.

Need I remind all that Aug. 2021 is neither Aug. 1941 nor Dec. 1943.

The Iranian people have shown—including during the JCPOA talks—that their destiny can NEVER be subject to decisions in foreign embassies or by foreign powers. pic.twitter.com/0syILRec5q

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 11, 2021