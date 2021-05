ایران سعی در تشویق استقلال اسکاتلند از بریتانیا دارد

“This is part of an Iranian disinformation campaign, similar to Russia, designed to sow chaos & division to weaken their adversaries”



We’re on the front page of @thetimes discussing our findings on Iran’s attempts to boost Scottish independence 🇮🇷🗳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿https://t.co/h5gpfFjzK0