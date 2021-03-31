جامعه جهانی برای حل بحران سوریه اراده واقعی ندارد

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، غلامحسین دهقانی سفیر جمهوری اسلامی ایران در بروکسل، در صفحه توییتری سفارت ایران در بلژیک در رابطه با وضعیت بحران سوریه نوشت: بحران ده ساله سوریه نشان دهنده عدم اراده واقعی جامعه جهانی برای حل بحران با احترام به حاکمیت و تمامیت ارضی کشورها است.
Key takeaways from Ambassador Dehghani’s Intervention in Brussels V Syria Conference— IranMissionEU (@IranmissionEU) March 30, 2021
1/5 The decade-long crisis in Syria indicates a lack of genuine will by the int’l community to resolve the crisis by respecting sovereignty & territorial integrity of states.#SyriaConf21 pic.twitter.com/2MakWyuq08
وی افزود: از زمان شروع بحران سوریه، ایران از راه حل های سیاسی حمایت کرده است، ایران با هدف پایان دادن به عملیات نظامی و یافتن راه حل سیاسی، فرایند نشست قالب آستانه را با همکاری شرکای خود روسیه و ترکیه، علاوه بر همکاری مداوم با آقای پدرسون آغاز کرد.
2/5 Since the onset of the crisis, Iran has supported political solutions. Aiming to end military operation and find a political solution, Iran launched the Astana Process in collaboration with its partners Russia & Turkey, besides consistent cooperation with Mr. Pederson.#Iran— IranMissionEU (@IranmissionEU) March 30, 2021
دهقانی یادآور شد: جامعه بین المللی باید بیشتر از احتمال احیای مجدد داعش و ظهور مجدد سایر گروه های تروریستی محتاط باشد. همچنین اطمینان از بازگشت ایمن و با وقار همه پناهندگان سوری، بدون استفاده از آنها برای امتیازات سیاسی، بسیار مهم است.
3/5 The int’l community should further be wary of the possibility of ISIS resurgence and re-emergence of other terrorist groups. It is also important to ensure the safe and dignified return of all Syrian refugees, without them being used for political concessions.#SyriaConf21— IranMissionEU (@IranmissionEU) March 30, 2021
جهان توسط کووید-۱۹ ویران شده و سوریه به شدت تحت تأثیر فاجعه های جنگ و ویروس قرار گرفته است، وضعیت فعلی اهمیت بازسازی و کمک های بشردوستانه به مردم سوریه را صرف نظر از وابستگی های سیاسی یا منطقه آنها در این برهه برجسته می شود.
4/5 The world is ravaged by Covid-19 and Syria is hit hard by catastrophes of war and the virus. The current situation highlights the significance of reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to the people of Syria regardless of their political affiliations or their region.— IranMissionEU (@IranmissionEU) March 30, 2021
سفیر ایران در بروکسل تاکید کرد: فقط سوری ها باید آینده کشورشان را بدون دخالت خارجی تعیین کنند. تحمیل بر سوریه و در عین حال تشویق آن برای شرکت در روند سیاسی غیرقابل قبول است. ایران آماده تلاش های مشترک با هدف حل بحران است.
5/5 Only the Syrians should determine the future of their country free from foreign interference. It is unacceptable to impose sanctions on Syria while at the same time encouraging it to engage in political process. Iran stands ready for joint efforts aimed resolving the crisis.— IranMissionEU (@IranmissionEU) March 30, 2021
