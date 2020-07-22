ذوق زدگی آمریکا از تعلیق حکم اعدام سه متهم در اعتراضات آبان ماه

Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests. The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done! #StopExecutionsInIran— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020
به گزارش اسپوتنیک، روز چهارشنبه نماینده رسمی وزارت خارجه آمریکا مورگان ارتاگوس در این خصوص نظر داد.
وی در توئیتر خود نوشت: « ما ذوق زده شدیم وقتی که فهمیدیم دولت ایران برنامه اعدام سه متهم را به تعلیق انداخته است. آمریکا همیشه از ملت ایران حمایت می کند و ما برای بسیاری دیگر هم خواستار عدالت هستیم، کسانی که تا به امروز به شکنجه و اعدام تهدید می شوند.»
We are heartened to learn that the Iranian regime backed off their plans to execute three men for protests. The U.S. will always stand with the Iranian people and we call for justice for the many others still at risk of torture and execution. Pressure works! #StopExecutionsInIran https://t.co/5Ylyebp34M— Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) July 22, 2020
پیشتر وکیل متهمین گفته بود که قوه قضاییه ایران موافقت کرده است تا پرونده بازبینی شده و اجرای حکم متوقف شود.
رئیس جمهور دونالد ترامپ نیز به اعدام این سه متهم در ایران در توئیتر خود واکنش نشان داده بود.
