عکس گروهی از کشتی های ناتو در نزدیکی مرز روسیه + عکس

#NavyPartnerships in action in the Arctic Ocean. 🤝 ❄️ 🌊



The @RoyalNavy's HMS Kent conducts a photo exercise alongside the #USNavy ships, #USSRoosevelt, #USSPorter, #USSDonaldCook, and #USNSSupply while conducting joint operations to ensure maritime security in the region. pic.twitter.com/JsfaN3zbrn