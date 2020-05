توصیه ظریف به پومپئو: قطعنامه ۲۲۳۱ شورای امنیت را بخوان

.@SecPompeo pretends UNSCR 2231 is independent from #JCPOA.



He should READ 2231.



JCPOA is PART of 2231. That's why it's 104 pages—& why he’s not read it.



2231 for Dummies:



-It would NOT EXIST w/o JCPOA



-US violated it & prevented others from complying



-US has NO standing. pic.twitter.com/HRXasdHWwY