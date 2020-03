توییت جدید ظریف درباره ضرورت رفع تحریم های امریکا برای مبارزه با کرونا

In letter to UN SG @antonioguterres, I urge the world body—and member states—to disregard inhuman US sanctions on my country. And insist that they be lifted.

As the #COVID19 ravages Iran, we should recognize that viruses don't discriminate. To fight them, neither should humans. pic.twitter.com/YDqw9fKzHl

