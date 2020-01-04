انفجار موشک در منطقه سبز بغداد+تصاویر

به گزارش اسپوتنیک، سازمان های امنیت عراق اطلاع دادند که انفجار جدید در مرکز « منطقه سبز» پایتخت این کشور و در محلی که نمایندگان سایر کشورها حضور دارند، به وقوع پیوست.
#Breaking— Blesa Shaways (@Bilesa_Shaweys) January 4, 2020
Photos shows the aftermath of rocket attack targeted #Baghdad’s green zone and #US embassy in #Iraq. pic.twitter.com/ic2I1dqPmC
در این اطلاعیه آمده است: موشک در مرکز «منطقه سبز» اتفاق افتاد و فعلا اطلاعاتی در خصوص مجروحین این حادثه وجود ندارد.
One of the rockets fired at the Green Zone in Baghdad fell short and hit a house #Iraq #Baghdad pic.twitter.com/UZqG19j8sV— CNW (@ConflictsW) January 4, 2020
رسانه ها اطلاع دادند که این موشک ممکن بود در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا بیافتد.
#BREAKING— Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) January 4, 2020
Numerous U.S. helicopters in the air over Baghdad, Iraq.
Sky News reporter: Rocket hits Baghdad's Green Zone. Entrance to the U.S. Embassy closed.pic.twitter.com/vHVwADTjQW
