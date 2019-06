ظریف، اسناد جنگ افروزی بولتن را فاش ساخت

Wanna know why those with proven record of detesting diplomacy are suddenly interested in talks?

Just read @AmbJohnBolton's 2017 recipe for destroying the #JCPOA: https://t.co/beCZByEaCT



Iran never left the negotiation table. #B_Team dragged the U.S. out, while plotting for war. pic.twitter.com/be3pKvoACq