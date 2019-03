شکنجه ایمان النفجان در زندان عربستان+ویدئو+عکس

Saudi prisons are #torture chambers & women detainees are very vulnerable.



WHRD Eman AlNafjan has been subjected to horrendous forms of #torture during her arbitrary detention:



🔹️Solitary confinement

🔹️Photographed naked

🔹️Sexual harassment#تعذيب_ايمان_النفجان