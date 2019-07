آتش سوزی در سیبری

© Sputnik / Ministry of nature protection of Yakutia

© Sputnik / Ministry of nature protection of Yakutia

© AFP 2019 / HO/Press-service of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai's forestry ministry

© AFP 2019 / HO/Press-service of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Krai's forestry ministry

© Sputnik / Ministry of nature protection of Yakutia

© Sputnik / Ministry of nature protection of Yakutia

© Sputnik / EMERCOM of Russia

© Sputnik / EMERCOM of Russia

© Sputnik / Ministry of nature protection of Yakutia

© Sputnik / Ministry of nature protection of Yakutia

© Sputnik / EMERCOM of Russia

© Sputnik / EMERCOM of Russia