وقتی دل دریاچه مسیری برای دوچرخه ها باز می کند +ویدئو

Cycling Through Water. A cycling trail through a pond of the De Wijers nature reserve in Bokrijk-Genk Limburg Belgium. This bike trail opened in 2016 leads cyclists through a 212 meters long and three meters wide concrete path with water at eye level on both sides. A beautiful way to enjoy an amazing landscape.

